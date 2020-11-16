GB polls results reflects popularity of PTI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the results of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections a reflection of the growing public popularity of the PTI

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the politically mature people of Gilgit-Baltistan have expressed full confidence in the policies of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have out-rightly rejected the anti-state narrative and now a new era of development and change would usher in the area under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the journey of change and development would not stop and spread to every nook and corner of the country.