GB Polls Results To Fortify Imran Govt, Reject Opp's Narrative: Sh Rashid

GB polls results to fortify Imran govt, reject Opp's narrative: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that results of Gilgit-Balltistan elections would strengthen the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the narrative of the opposition parties would be rejected by masses.

Talking to the media after meeting Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Friday, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had entered a blind alley due to its anti-state narrative and soon its own members would raise voice against their leadership.

He said that now the PML-N wanted dialogue with the institutions under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding that talks were always beneficial for the country.

He said that the opposition party was now asking institutions to remove Imran Khan from the driving seat, though earlier it was demanding that the Army should not interfere in the national politics. He said that Army's spokesperson had already made it clear that the institution did not interfere in politics and it always supported the elected government instead.

Sh Rashid said that there would be more stability after the Senate elections, being held in March 2021.

To a question, the minister said that work on reducing inflation in the country was in progress on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation would soon enjoy reduced prices of commodities.

Earlier, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said told the media that Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had come to inquire about the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who was getting better now.

He said that both leaders discussed several issues including the wheat prices. He said that good price of wheat would encourage farmers to grow more wheat in the country which would bring prosperity in the country.

Before the media talk, both leaders held a one-on-one meeting and discussed several mutual, personal and political issues in the country.

