GB Polls Victory Shows People Confidence In PTI: Bharwana

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

GB polls victory shows people confidence in PTI: Bharwana

Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghulam Bibi Bharwana on Wednesday said PTI's victory in the Gilgit Baltistan polls was a trust of the people in the leadership of Imran Khan and his policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghulam Bibi Bharwana on Wednesday said PTI's victory in the Gilgit Baltistan polls was a trust of the people in the leadership of Imran Khan and his policies.

Political opponents instead of criticizing the present government should appreciate their initiatives being taken for the welfare of common man, she said in an exclusive talk with APP.

GB people altogether rejected the parties due to their negative politics and they must revisit their anti-state narrative, she added.

She advised opposition to move forward with the government to strengthen the democratic process in the country instead of fulfillment of their personal gains.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan felt pain of poor people and striving hard to bring them out of hardships," she remarked.

Bharwana said PTI government had initiated many mega projects in remote areas to improve the livelihood of the people.

To a query, she said modern techniques were being introduced in the agriculture sector to enhance the production and for the welfare of local farmer.

