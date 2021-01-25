UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Power Dept Removes 7,560 Illegal Connections

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:19 PM

GB power dept removes 7,560 illegal connections

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) power department has removed 7,560 illegal connections in the city and its suburbs

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) power department has removed 7,560 illegal connections in the city and its suburbs.

According to a statement on Monday, out of the total removed connections, more than 2,000 have been formally legalized.

The statement said 350 illegal connections are being cut on daily basis to control the increasing load.

The power department has replaced 400 digital meters in Bagrut area while the operation against black and malfunctioning meters would continue until and unless the whole region to be converted on digital meters, it added.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

DEWA launches ‘Hab Reeh’ interactive platform

6 minutes ago

&#039;We must put young people at the heart of pos ..

36 minutes ago

Dozens detained protesting against Nepal parliamen ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister, COAS, DG ISI discuss national secu ..

2 minutes ago

Irrigation dept introducing 'e-Aabyana' system acr ..

2 minutes ago

Practical Work on New START Extension Started at L ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.