GB power dept removes 7,560 illegal connections

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) power department has removed 7,560 illegal connections in the city and its suburbs.

According to a statement on Monday, out of the total removed connections, more than 2,000 have been formally legalized.

The statement said 350 illegal connections are being cut on daily basis to control the increasing load.

The power department has replaced 400 digital meters in Bagrut area while the operation against black and malfunctioning meters would continue until and unless the whole region to be converted on digital meters, it added.