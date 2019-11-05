UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Power Deptt Tightens Noose Around Defaulters' Neck

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

GB power deptt tightens noose around defaulters' neck

The power department of Gilgit Baltistan will launch a crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters, asking consumers to pay outstanding dues by November 15 to avoid action

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The power department of Gilgit Baltistan will launch a crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters, asking consumers to pay outstanding dues by November 15 to avoid action.

The power department's sources said small number of consumers- only 4000 out of total 25000 in Gilgit city were paying monthly electricity bills regularly, which incurring heavy revenue loss to the department.

They added the concerned staff would disconnect power supply to consumers who did not comply and failed to pay dues within the deadline, adding fine would also be imposed on the defaulters.

The sources said currently consumers in the city were facing power suspension due to technical faults but loadshedding would end in two weeks time.

They said department would impose ban on use of high power consuming appliances in winter, adding monitoring and protection system were being installed on 380 transformers to overcome overloading and detect use of heavy power machines by consumers.

The power department informed that 38 MW electricity was being supplied to Gilgit city and urged consumers to cooperate by regularly paying bills to overcome loadshedding forever.

Related Topics

Electricity Fine Gilgit Baltistan November

Recent Stories

NYUAD researchers develop Micro-Electro-Fluidic Pr ..

1 minute ago

Railways ministry suspends six officials in Tezgha ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Belarusian President

17 minutes ago

PM says opposition's all valid demands are accepta ..

25 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F Chief is going

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.