GB power deptt tightens noose around defaulters' neck

The power department of Gilgit Baltistan will launch a crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters, asking consumers to pay outstanding dues by November 15 to avoid action

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The power department of Gilgit Baltistan will launch a crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters, asking consumers to pay outstanding dues by November 15 to avoid action.

The power department's sources said small number of consumers- only 4000 out of total 25000 in Gilgit city were paying monthly electricity bills regularly, which incurring heavy revenue loss to the department.

They added the concerned staff would disconnect power supply to consumers who did not comply and failed to pay dues within the deadline, adding fine would also be imposed on the defaulters.

The sources said currently consumers in the city were facing power suspension due to technical faults but loadshedding would end in two weeks time.

They said department would impose ban on use of high power consuming appliances in winter, adding monitoring and protection system were being installed on 380 transformers to overcome overloading and detect use of heavy power machines by consumers.

The power department informed that 38 MW electricity was being supplied to Gilgit city and urged consumers to cooperate by regularly paying bills to overcome loadshedding forever.