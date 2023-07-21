GB PWD ramps up machinery, equipments to tackle flood impact

The Public Works Department of Gilgit Baltistan (GB PWD) is taking proactive measures to address the aftermath of floods that have impacted several localities in the region

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Public Works Department of Gilgit Baltistan (GB PWD) is taking proactive measures to address the aftermath of floods that have impacted several localities in the region.

In a press release, the Information Department of GB informed that the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident, and GB PWD is working diligently to mitigate its adverse effects on the infrastructure.

It further added that in response to the recent floods that have disrupted road links and caused damage to various areas in Gilgit Baltistan, the GB PWD has swiftly mobilized its machinery and equipment including bulldozers, cranes, and excavators to accelerate the restoration and rehabilitation process.

"The floods have posed significant challenges, and the department recognizes the urgency of reopening the lost road links to ensure seamless connectivity for the affected communities in various districts," "The signs of climate change are undeniable, and its impact on natural disasters such as floods requires immediate attention and action.

GB PWD acknowledges the reality of climate change and is committed to being at the forefront of mitigating its consequences for the region," it added.

The Secretary of Works Department, Safdar Khan emphasized the significance of preparedness and responsiveness in dealing with such untoward situations.

He said, "We understand the severity of the situation caused by the floods and the importance of timely intervention. Our teams are working tirelessly to restore the road links and alleviate the hardships faced by the affected communities. Additionally, we are actively assessing the need for more machinery and equipment to bolster our capacity to address future challenges." He said GB PWD is collaborating with various government agencies, local authorities, and community stakeholders to expedite the recovery process and provide relief to those impacted by the floods.

He added the department remains committed to promoting sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure to ensure the well-being and safety of the citizens of Gilgit Baltistan.