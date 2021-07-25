GB ranks first in terms of vaccination: Khalid Khan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan said that Gilgit-Baltistan ranks first in terms of vaccination all around the country as 10000 people were being vaccinated daily in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that government targeted to complete the vaccination of the entire population of GB by September.

He said that the number of beds in hospitals in the province was being tripled for the patients of coronavirus and there was no shortage of oxygen in the area.

Chief Minister GB added that 39% of the population has been vaccinated so far in Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that the manner in which the NCOC has handled coronavirus was appreciated by the whole world.

He said that coronavirus has become a part of life for that SOPs must be followed.

The Chief Minister said that lockdown could reduce the spread of the virus but it would not be a permanent solution.