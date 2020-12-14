GB receives 9 feet snowfall during current spell

Gilgit-Baltistan has so far received 9 feet snowfall during current snowfall spell followed by cold winds

Talking to APP, Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Monday said during last weekend Saturday-Sunday heavy snowfall occurred in GB which has turned temperature into minimum level.

Talking to APP, Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Monday said during last weekend Saturday-Sunday heavy snowfall occurred in GB which has turned temperature into minimum level.

Malik said cold wave has griped the northern areas as well as plain areas which would continue to further next week.

He advised tourists to make sure roads condition before setting out for their journey.

Kalam, Malamjabba, Nathiagali, Ayubia,thandiani including GB attracted huge crowd which has become center of attraction among people.