UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Receives 9 Feet Snowfall During Current Spell

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:12 PM

GB receives 9 feet snowfall during current spell

Gilgit-Baltistan has so far received 9 feet snowfall during current snowfall spell followed by cold winds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan has so far received 9 feet snowfall during current snowfall spell followed by cold winds.

Talking to APP, Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Monday said during last weekend Saturday-Sunday heavy snowfall occurred in GB which has turned temperature into minimum level.

Malik said cold wave has griped the northern areas as well as plain areas which would continue to further next week.

He advised tourists to make sure roads condition before setting out for their journey.

Kalam, Malamjabba, Nathiagali, Ayubia,thandiani including GB attracted huge crowd which has become center of attraction among people.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

UN Human Rights Chief Says 'Appalled' by Execution ..

4 minutes ago

SCCI demands relief package for blaze victims

4 minutes ago

Sindh Govt e-portal for women entrepreneurs soon: ..

4 minutes ago

Commander FCNA condoles demise of Wazir Amin

4 minutes ago

UAEU targets 25 points advance in QS ranking each ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain on death of Sh ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.