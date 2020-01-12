UrduPoint.com
GB Receives Second Snowfall Of The Season, Heavy Snow Continue

Sun 12th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

GB receives second snowfall of the season, heavy snow continue

GILGIT-BALTISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Sunday received the second snowfall of the season, causing sudden dip in temperature.

The Pak-China border area (Sust, Hunza, and Gujal) Pass in the South and Babusar Pass in the North-East connecting the GB with rest of the country, received heavy snow fall, which disturbed the routine life of locality of high mountain areas and cites of GB.

The white strips of snow have covered the whole GB presenting an eye-catching and picturesque view.

Meanwhile, the remotest hilly valleys of Gilgit situated in its extreme North and North-East including Nalter Bala, Bagrote and Gasho pahoot have received more than three to five inches snowfall.

According to meteorological department, Skardu remained coldest places in Gilgit-Baltistan with minimum temperature recorded as (-13) Celsius on Sunday.

The minimum temperature in other districts included Gupis and Astore -9C, Gilgit and Hunza-4 C and Chilas 3 C.

According to GB disaster Management Authority, landslides may occur in the few areas of GB, and alarmed the people to avoid travel of far flung areas and on Karakuram High way between GB to Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, due to snowfall PIA flights between Gilgit to Islamabad heve been cancelled.

