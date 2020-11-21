UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Recommends Closure Of Educational Institutions From 24 To 30 Nov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:29 PM

GB recommends closure of educational institutions from 24 to 30 Nov

Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department has recommended closure of all public and private educational institutions for further one-week from 24 to 30 November 2020

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department has recommended closure of all public and private educational institutions for further one-week from 24 to 30 November 2020.

The decision has been made due to increasing number of coronavirus cases after elections.

According to notification, "It was observed that after election the daily positive cases of COVID-19 consistently increasing in GB and it is also observed that positive cases in the educational institutions markedly increasing.

"The winter season has just set in and it is expected that the virus infection and ARI incidents are higher in winter as compare to summer", the notification said.

Notification further informed that due to harsh weather, the children are more prone to get infected as they set very close to each other within educational institutions.

Keeping in view the above scenario, the health department has recommended closure of all public and private educational institutions across GB from 24 to 30 November 2020.

Related Topics

Election Weather November 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

1 minute ago

Football: English Premier League table

1 minute ago

Football: English Premier League results

1 minute ago

Hundreds of Danish mink breeders stage tractor dem ..

1 minute ago

IS-claimed rocket attack on Kabul kills eight

27 minutes ago

32 new COVID-19 cases reported positive in distric ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.