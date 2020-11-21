GB recommends closure of educational institutions from 24 to 30 Nov

Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department has recommended closure of all public and private educational institutions for further one-week from 24 to 30 November 2020

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department has recommended closure of all public and private educational institutions for further one-week from 24 to 30 November 2020.

The decision has been made due to increasing number of coronavirus cases after elections.

According to notification, "It was observed that after election the daily positive cases of COVID-19 consistently increasing in GB and it is also observed that positive cases in the educational institutions markedly increasing.

"The winter season has just set in and it is expected that the virus infection and ARI incidents are higher in winter as compare to summer", the notification said.

Notification further informed that due to harsh weather, the children are more prone to get infected as they set very close to each other within educational institutions.

Keeping in view the above scenario, the health department has recommended closure of all public and private educational institutions across GB from 24 to 30 November 2020.