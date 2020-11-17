UrduPoint.com
GB Rejected Opposition With Their Votes: Saif Kakar

Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

GB rejected opposition with their votes: Saif Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta, Haji Saif Khan Kakar on Tuesday said the people of Gilgit Balitistan throw away the narrative of opposition parties in general elections.

In a statement, he said that the victory of PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan is a great achievement of the entire country.

Haji Saif Khan Kakar said people of Gilgit Baltistan expressed full confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan and his positive policies and he was trying to put country on the track of durable development.

He further said they also rejected the statement of the oppositions parties in the name of give respect votes saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared Gilgit-Baltistan as the fifth province of the country.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) used to run a failed campaign of election but now the Gilgit-Baltistan election results have put a damper on all their aspirations, he said adding that it has been proved once again that the people of the entire country are stood with Imran Khan for interest of state.

He said oppositions including PML-N and PPP are making propaganda for rigging of general election without proof in order to hide their failure of election in GB.

