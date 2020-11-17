UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Rejected Opposition's Narrative: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

GB rejected opposition's narrative: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) had rejected the opposition's narrative against the state institutions.

The opposition should accept the election results instead of threatening protests in Gilgit-Baltistan as people had decided in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and against the opposition parties.

He was speaking at a meeting held with Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and others at Governor's House Lahore.

He said that the PTI government believed in democracy and the rule of law. People have the right to vote for whichever party they wish, he added. People have given their decision in favour of the PTI government, but that was not being accepted by the opposition parties and they were talking about protests, he said. Mohammad Sarwar said that politics of protest had been rejected and the opposition would continue to fail in its intentions.

The Punjab governor said that the opposition should give priority to national interests over personal and political ones. He said that the country could not afford any kind of confrontation and instability at this time.

He said that the strength and prosperity of Pakistan was the first priority of the government. The government had taken practical steps to strengthen the country economically in the most difficult circumstances.

He said that the government had been standing by the business community even during the corona crisis. Investors in the country were also being given full support.

The governor said that those who were trying to destabilise the country would be defeated. The country needs unity and solidarity against its enemies, he added. He said that the government institutions were taking steps to provide relief to people in all sectors. The government was working on emergency basis in the health and education sectors, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Governor Business Education Punjab Democracy Vote All Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Online registrations open for 15th IDEX and NAVDEX ..

39 minutes ago

ADP launches ‘Safe Child City’

39 minutes ago

Taste Creative Center opened in Dubai

54 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, 715 recove ..

54 minutes ago

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

1 hour ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.