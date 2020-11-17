(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) had rejected the opposition's narrative against the state institutions.

The opposition should accept the election results instead of threatening protests in Gilgit-Baltistan as people had decided in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and against the opposition parties.

He was speaking at a meeting held with Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and others at Governor's House Lahore.

He said that the PTI government believed in democracy and the rule of law. People have the right to vote for whichever party they wish, he added. People have given their decision in favour of the PTI government, but that was not being accepted by the opposition parties and they were talking about protests, he said. Mohammad Sarwar said that politics of protest had been rejected and the opposition would continue to fail in its intentions.

The Punjab governor said that the opposition should give priority to national interests over personal and political ones. He said that the country could not afford any kind of confrontation and instability at this time.

He said that the strength and prosperity of Pakistan was the first priority of the government. The government had taken practical steps to strengthen the country economically in the most difficult circumstances.

He said that the government had been standing by the business community even during the corona crisis. Investors in the country were also being given full support.

The governor said that those who were trying to destabilise the country would be defeated. The country needs unity and solidarity against its enemies, he added. He said that the government institutions were taking steps to provide relief to people in all sectors. The government was working on emergency basis in the health and education sectors, he added.