GB Residents Exempted From NHA's Toll Tax: Aleem Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 08:41 PM
Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of investment, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, held separate meetings with Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of investment, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, held separate meetings with Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov on Friday.
Both meetings focused on economic development, investment opportunities, and infrastructure enhancement in Pakistan, said a press release.
During his meeting with Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, Aleem Khan discussed the expansion of the National Highway Authority (NHA) in Gilgit-Baltistan and its crucial role in regional development.
He emphasized that Gilgit-Baltistan’s progress is vital for Pakistan’s overall prosperity and reaffirmed NHA’s commitment to improving the road network. Acknowledging the region’s growing tourism sector, he highlighted that thousands of tourists visit Gilgit-Baltistan every year, significantly contributing to its economy.
To further improve infrastructure, Aleem Khan proposed the introduction of a toll tax for tourists, with collected funds dedicated to enhancing NHA’s road infrastructure in the region. However, he assured that local residents would be exempted from this tax.
Chief Minister Gulbar Khan appreciated the Federal Minister’s dedication to the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and expressed the provincial government’s commitment to working closely with NHA for the region’s progress.
Furthermore, in his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador, Khazar Farhadov, the minister emphasized the importance of strengthening economic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
He appreciated Azerbaijan’s interest in investing in Pakistan, particularly in infrastructure development.
Minister Aleem Khan highlighted that Pakistan offers attractive investment opportunities and specifically mentioned that investment in major road projects such as M-6 and M-9 motorways could be highly beneficial for both countries.
Discussing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan, Aleem Khan stressed the need to implement key investment agreements and assured full facilitation for Azerbaijani investors through government institutions.
Ambassador Khazar Farhadov welcomed Pakistan’s initiatives and reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.
He also expressed enthusiasm for the Prime Minister’s visit, considering it a significant step toward enhanced economic cooperation.
Both meetings underscored Pakistan’s focus on regional development and foreign investment, with the government actively working to strengthen infrastructure, tourism, and trade partnerships for long-term economic growth.
Recent Stories
PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation
GB residents exempted from NHA's toll tax: Aleem Khan
Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohamme ..
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points
SBP injects over Rs 2.53 trillion in the market
AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion
Minister Ramesh Arora meets WB president
BISP, SBP discuss facilitating bank accounts opening for beneficiaries
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation3 minutes ago
-
GB residents exempted from NHA's toll tax: Aleem Khan3 minutes ago
-
Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed concludes successful visit to Oman1 hour ago
-
CM’s directs timely completion of TEVETA projects1 hour ago
-
Hanif Gohar lauds the establishment of Mansehra chamber of commerce & industry1 hour ago
-
.1 hour ago
-
Man arrested over fake call1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi assures farmers agricultural tax bill to be sent back for review1 hour ago
-
DIG Hazara visits injured police officers at ATH, assures full support1 hour ago
-
SSP Shahzaib reviews SSOIU performance, directs action against sexual offenders2 hours ago
-
Al-Zahra hospital inaugurated in Kohat, promises quality healthcare for the underserved49 minutes ago
-
Two killed, five injured in Kot Adu road accident2 hours ago