Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellant Court on Monday suspended the Chief Court's verdict of barring Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Ameen Gandapur and other leadership of mainstream political parties from running election campaign in the GB.

The PPP leadership had filed a petition in the Chief Court to stop the federal minister from running the campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates. The Chief Court, however, imposed ban on the federal ministers along with Bilawal Bhuto Zardari and others. On the PPP's petition, the Supreme Appellant Court suspended the verdict of Chief Court.