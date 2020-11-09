UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB SAC Suspends Chief Court's Verdict

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:54 PM

GB SAC suspends Chief Court's verdict

The Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellant Court on Monday suspended the Chief Court's verdict of barring Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Ameen Gandapur and other leadership of mainstream political parties from running election campaign in the GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellant Court on Monday suspended the Chief Court's verdict of barring Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Ameen Gandapur and other leadership of mainstream political parties from running election campaign in the GB.

The PPP leadership had filed a petition in the Chief Court to stop the federal minister from running the campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates. The Chief Court, however, imposed ban on the federal ministers along with Bilawal Bhuto Zardari and others. On the PPP's petition, the Supreme Appellant Court suspended the verdict of Chief Court.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Ex-president Morales makes Bolivia return from exi ..

2 minutes ago

Biegun Says US Wishes to Find Way Forward, Explore ..

2 minutes ago

Nasir Shah boasts of city's development by PPP

2 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to boost trade ties with Afghan ..

2 minutes ago

Transatlantic Relations Stand to Gain With Biden's ..

5 minutes ago

US Ready to Sit Down With Russian Counterparts to ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.