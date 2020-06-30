UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Scouts Wing Raised For Diamer Bhasha Dam Project Security

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:57 AM

GB Scouts Wing raised for Diamer Bhasha Dam Project security

In a major development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Scouts for raising a GB Scouts Wing for security of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):In a major development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Scouts for raising a GB Scouts Wing for security of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at WAPDA House on Monday. WAPDA General Manager (HRD) Brig. Shoaib Taqi (Retd) and GB Scouts Director General (DG) Brig. Zia-ur-Rehman signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations. WAPDA Member (Water) and GM (Diamer Bhasha Dam Project) Amir Bashir Chaudhry and other senior WAPDA security officers also witnessed signing of the MoU.

The GB Scouts Wing for Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project is a significant omen for implementation of the project.

Since Diamer-Bhasha Dam is being constructed in a remote area, the adequate security measures in the project area are of immense importance for smooth and timely completion of the project. The GB Scouts Wing will play an important role for providing safe and secure working environment in the project area by utilizing their professional capabilities to the maximum for putting in place an effective security mechanism in the project area.

It is pertinent to mention that the multi-purpose Diamer Bhasha Dam is being constructed on River Indus, 40 kilometers downstream of Chilas town. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2028-29.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Bhasha Dam WAPDA Dam Chilas General Motors

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

16 minutes ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.