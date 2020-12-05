UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Scouts Won First Ever GB 'Jashn E Azadi' Firing Competition

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

GB Scouts won first ever GB 'Jashn e Azadi' firing competition

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :First ever Gilgit Baltistan 'Jashn-e-Azadi' firing competition 2020 was held here from December 4 to 5.

In the individual based competition, individuals from Gilgit Baltistan Scouts, Pakistan Ranger, Gilgit Baltistan Police,CTD and Police participated in the categories of pistol,SMG,G-3 and Sniper.

Overall GB Scouts won 1st position and GB police stood second in the competition.

Large number of civilians participated and appreciated the efforts of the organizers of the event.

DIG CTD, Secretory to CM, Secretory information, Director sports presented on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Police Sports Gilgit Baltistan December 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Director of House of Wis ..

21 minutes ago

Vehari youth fraudulently married to a 70-year old ..

56 minutes ago

Salman Ali Agha fined 40 per cent match-fee for sh ..

1 hour ago

UN calls upon India, Pakistan to reduce tensions

2 hours ago

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

2 hours ago

Protesting Polish Farmers Block Major Traffic Inte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.