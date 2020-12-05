GB Scouts won first ever GB 'Jashn e Azadi' firing competition

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :First ever Gilgit Baltistan 'Jashn-e-Azadi' firing competition 2020 was held here from December 4 to 5.

In the individual based competition, individuals from Gilgit Baltistan Scouts, Pakistan Ranger, Gilgit Baltistan Police,CTD and Police participated in the categories of pistol,SMG,G-3 and Sniper.

Overall GB Scouts won 1st position and GB police stood second in the competition.

Large number of civilians participated and appreciated the efforts of the organizers of the event.

DIG CTD, Secretory to CM, Secretory information, Director sports presented on the occasion.