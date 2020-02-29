UrduPoint.com
GB Scouts Won National Cross Country Ski Championship

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

GB Scouts won national cross country ski championship

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Scouts won National Cross Country Ski Championship held at Rattu Gilgit Baltistan.

Winter sports Federation organized the competition.

The Defending Champion Gilgit Baltistan Scouts secured top five positions among top six.

Consequently, Overall winner of Cross Country Ski Championship Trophy won by GB Scouts for the year 2020.

