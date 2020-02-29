GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Scouts won National Cross Country Ski Championship held at Rattu Gilgit Baltistan.

Winter sports Federation organized the competition.

The Defending Champion Gilgit Baltistan Scouts secured top five positions among top six.

Consequently, Overall winner of Cross Country Ski Championship Trophy won by GB Scouts for the year 2020.