GB Sec. forest embarks on two-day visit to Fairy Meadows

Secretary Forests, Wildlife, and Environment Gilgit Baltistan Zafar Waqar Taj Friday embarked on a two-day visit to Fairy Meadows recently experienced a distressing surge in deforestation

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Forests, Wildlife, and Environment Gilgit Baltistan Zafar Waqar Taj Friday embarked on a two-day visit to Fairy Meadows recently experienced a distressing surge in deforestation.

Forest officers- Dr. Zakir Hussain CCF GB, Aftab Mehmood CF Diamer Astore Circle, Ismail PPD 10BTTP, and others accompanied the secretary to address the concerns and forge a path for future development, forest department press release said.

It added that the maiden visit of the secretary was his commitment to conserve, preserve, protect, and rejuvenate natural ecology while promoting Eco-tourism as a means of bolstering the local economy, and keeping the rights of locals intact.

Fairy Meadow is an ecologically sensitive area and a precious ecological spot that has unfortunately witnessed a concerning decline in its forest cover in recent times. The Secretary has also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"The concerned community also understands the urgency and importance of protecting their natural surroundings" further elaborated in a press release.

They have expressed their unwavering support for the Forest departments efforts and are committed to actively collaborating with the department in the restoration and conservation of the region.

During the visit, discussions were held with key stakeholders, including local community leaders and representatives from the tourism/hotel/hut industry.

The Primary objective was to identify effective strategies for curbing deforestation and promoting sustainable practices that would enable the area to fully realize its potential as an Eco-tourism hub.

In a powerful display of unity and shared responsibility, the concerned community pledged every possible assistance in identifying and apprehending the offenders responsible for the recent wave of deforestation.

The Secretary of Forests expressed gratitude for the community's dedication and commitment to preserving their natural heritage.