UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Senior Minister Condemns Murder Of Lecturer Habib Ullah

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

GB Senior Minister condemns murder of lecturer Habib Ullah

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Senior Minister Col (Retd) Abbaidullah Baig condemned the murder of lecturer Habib Ullah in Karimabad Hunza.

He visited Karimabad to offer condolence with his family and assured the bereaved of justice.

A candlelight vigil was held in Aliabad Hunza to pay homages to his services as a teacher.

Meanwhile talking to media SP Hunza Salman Liaqat said that the culprit would be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Murder Gilgit Baltistan Family Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

2 hours ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

2 hours ago

Another terrorist involved in Johar Town blast arr ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.03 million

2 hours ago

Over 46,000 new coronavirus cases in India

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 June 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.