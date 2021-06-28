GB Senior Minister condemns murder of lecturer Habib Ullah

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Senior Minister Col (Retd) Abbaidullah Baig condemned the murder of lecturer Habib Ullah in Karimabad Hunza.

He visited Karimabad to offer condolence with his family and assured the bereaved of justice.

A candlelight vigil was held in Aliabad Hunza to pay homages to his services as a teacher.

Meanwhile talking to media SP Hunza Salman Liaqat said that the culprit would be arrested soon.