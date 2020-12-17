GB Services Dept notifies transfers, postings

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Services Department Thursday appointed Deputy Secretary Home and Prisons Department Zameer Abbas as deputy commissioner Ghazir.

According to the notification, DS Hafiz Karim Dadchaghtai was appointed as deputy commissioner Diamer while Deputy Commissioner Diamer Capt (Retd) Qasim Ijaz as deputy secretary Home.