GB sewage and sanitation project enters execution phase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

GILGIT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The much-needed sewage and sanitation project for the city has entered the execution phase.

In that regard, a contract signing ceremony between PD PMU and NLC was held at the DG Gilgit Development Authority office. This mega project was approved by CDWP as part of PSDP at the request of the GB government at a cost of Rs 4.79 billion.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gilgit Usama Majeed while talking to the media said, "This project will provide a clean and hygienic environment to the inhabitants of Gilgit and will control the spread of waterborne diseases.

He said, "This will further improve the living of people by stopping contamination of water table and weakening of building foundations due to seepage of sewage.""Gilgit Development Authority will ensure an expeditious execution and will endeavour to complete this mega project within three years time. "GB Government will continue its unwavering resolve to improve the living of people of the region," he said.

