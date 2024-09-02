GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

The UN Women in partnership with the Social Welfare Department of Gilgit Baltistan hosted a comprehensive training session on understanding and addressing workplace harassment at government departments

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The UN Women in partnership with the Social Welfare Department of Gilgit Baltistan hosted a comprehensive training session on understanding and addressing workplace harassment at government departments.

Addressing as the chief guest Speaker, GB Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate emphasized the importance of promoting gender equality and eliminating harassment in the workplace.

He said the training session aimed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to create a safe and respectful work environment free from harassment and discrimination.

He added that by promoting a culture of inclusivity and respect this initiative seeks to foster a positive and productive work environment for all employees."