Open Menu

GB Stands With Kashmiri People In Freedom Struggle: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM

GB stands with Kashmiri people in freedom struggle: spokesperson

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq on Friday said that GB people always stood with their Kashmiri people in their just freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq on Friday said that GB people always stood with their Kashmiri people in their just freedom struggle.

Addressing a press conference here at National Press Club, he stated that GB ahead of all regions of Pakistan in the field of education as currently two universities were operational with hundreds of campuses across the region.

Firaq said, Gilgit-Baltistan has huge potential for tourism as it attracts hundreds of thousands of people towards the valley to explore the scenic beauty and culture.

“Today the Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan is being celebrated in Islamabad, for which we are very happy” he remarked, noting that the people of GB are very hospitable.

He urged the Federal government to bring GB at par with other provinces for the welfare of the people.

He said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan need to be represented in the National Assembly and the Senate so that the problems and rights of the people can be resolved in a more amicable manner.

President PFUJ Afzal Butt said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are loyal citizens of Pakistan, they should be given due attention of the rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

President National Press Club Azhar Jatoi and Secretary National Press Club Nayar Ali said that the platform of National Press Press Club is always present for Gilgit-Baltistan, the love of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for Pakistan is eternal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Education Independence Jatoi All Government Love

Recent Stories

Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as com ..

Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms

52 seconds ago
 Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects

53 seconds ago
 Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ impris ..

Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment

55 seconds ago
 Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

57 seconds ago
 Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremon ..

Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman

9 minutes ago
 Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 p ..

Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases

9 minutes ago
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness opera ..

Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta

9 minutes ago
 No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Af ..

No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs

9 minutes ago
 ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO t ..

ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO to allocate wheat

9 minutes ago
 Police arrange training for women self-defence

Police arrange training for women self-defence

2 minutes ago
 Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to ..

Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday

2 minutes ago
 DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb

DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan