GB stands with Kashmiri people in freedom struggle: spokesperson

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq on Friday said that GB people always stood with their Kashmiri people in their just freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq on Friday said that GB people always stood with their Kashmiri people in their just freedom struggle.

Addressing a press conference here at National Press Club, he stated that GB ahead of all regions of Pakistan in the field of education as currently two universities were operational with hundreds of campuses across the region.

Firaq said, Gilgit-Baltistan has huge potential for tourism as it attracts hundreds of thousands of people towards the valley to explore the scenic beauty and culture.

“Today the Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan is being celebrated in Islamabad, for which we are very happy” he remarked, noting that the people of GB are very hospitable.

He urged the Federal government to bring GB at par with other provinces for the welfare of the people.

He said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan need to be represented in the National Assembly and the Senate so that the problems and rights of the people can be resolved in a more amicable manner.

President PFUJ Afzal Butt said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are loyal citizens of Pakistan, they should be given due attention of the rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

President National Press Club Azhar Jatoi and Secretary National Press Club Nayar Ali said that the platform of National Press Press Club is always present for Gilgit-Baltistan, the love of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for Pakistan is eternal.