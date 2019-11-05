UrduPoint.com
GB Students' Quota In Poonch University Increased To 78

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

GB students' quota in Poonch University increased to 78

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) : Nov 05 (APP):The quota reserved for the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) students has been enhanced from 38 to 73 in the University of Poonch.

The decision to this effect taken in the 12th session of the university's senate chaired by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan in Rawalakot on Tuesday.

GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, in a meeting with the AJK president in August last, had called for increasing the quota of GB students in the AJK educational institutions.

Under the decision, 18 of the enhanced seats in University of Poonch were reserved for bachelor's programmes and 13 for master's programmes.

Addressing the university senate meeting, Sardar Masood Khan said the AJK government was determined to provide facilities to the GB students equal to the local students in educational institutions.

He said,"The GB students are our part like human body, and we do not consider them separate from us. Increase in quota for the GB students is a small gift from us, and we will take more steps for their welfare.

" The AJK president stressed the need of improvement of standard of education, and to promote the research culture in the Azad Kashmir universities. "We will have to consolidate our energies to put the state on the track of economic development." Sardar Masood paid tributes to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Mohammad Rasool Jan and his team for organizing seminars and international conferences on important national issues, including education, and hoped that the University of Poonch would further progress under their leadership.

The vice chancellor said 50 kanals of land had been acquired in Mang for the university campus and English department had already been established while new disciplines such as education, and hotel management, hospitality etc would be shortly introduced in the Rawalakot campus.

"Attention is being focused on establishing university's Abbaspr, Chota Gila and Kahuta campuses as early as possible," he added.

He said the university had introduced a transparent system for recruitment, appointment and promotions, which had enhanced confidence of the faculty members.

