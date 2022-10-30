UrduPoint.com

GB Students Visit Alhamra

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

GB students visit Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A group of students from Gilgit-Baltistan visited Alhamra Arts Centre here on Sunday.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director of Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the cultural activities at Alhamra to promote the culture of all provinces.

He said the art council of the provincial capital was promoting the beautiful cultural colours of the country and highlighting the language, manners, culture and customs of Punjab around the world. He further said that such visits promote cultural harmony in all parts of the country, which was the need of hour.

The delegation visited different sections of Alhamra while the young artists from Gilgit-Baltistanperformed their traditional dance to highlight their culture, which the visitors highly appreciated.

