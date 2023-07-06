Open Menu

GB Supreme Appellate Court Approves Election Schedule For CM Election

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 10:05 PM

GB Supreme Appellate Court approves election schedule for CM election

The Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court has approved the election schedule for the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, proposed by the Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court has approved the election schedule for the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, proposed by the Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

According to this schedule, nomination papers for the election of the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan will be received on July 12, and the election will take place on July 13, 2023.

After the disqualification in the fake degree case of former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid, 32 members of Gilgit-Baltistanassembly out of 33, will elect a new leader of the house.

