GB Surpasses ICT, AJK In Using Technology For Teaching: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has surpassed Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in terms of teachers' potential to use technology for teaching, according to the findings of 'Baseline Report-Smart Classrooms' conducted by the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training.

The report highlights the findings of an extensive survey and competency test in schools in Islamabad, AJK and GB.

It has also revealed that 100 percent teachers in GB have access to smartphones, indicating a high level of technological readiness among educators in the region.

The report further indicates that students in GB exhibit a higher level of competency in Mathematics compared to their counterparts in ICT and AJK.

The findings suggest that the educational system in GB has been successful in cultivating strong mathematical skills among students.

However, in terms of English competency, GB students are slightly behind those in ICT, but perform better than students in AJK.

While English proficiency may be an area for improvement, GB students still demonstrate a commendable level of competence in the subject.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of Baseline School, focusing on the capacity of teachers and students, utilization of Information Technology (IT), availability of electricity, internet accessibility, and the potential for implementing smart classrooms.

This report aims to provide insights into the school's existing infrastructure, technological capabilities, and readiness for the integration of smart classroom solutions.

The survey conducted in GB, ICT, and AJK, collected data on various aspects of schools and displayed the results on Google Maps.

The survey utilized a systematic sampling approach to select representative schools in the regions. Trained surveyors visited each selected school and gathered data on parameters such as infrastructure, facilities, teaching staff, availability of electricity, students, and teachers' capacity etc.

