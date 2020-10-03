UrduPoint.com
GB To Be Declared As Province Soon: Ubaidullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:58 PM

GB to be declared as province soon: Ubaidullah

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates from district Hunza, Col. (rtd.) Ubaidullah Baig said that Gilgit-Baltistan would be declared as ' Province' soon.

Expressing his views while opening campaign office in Gulmit Hunza, he said the federation had decided to bring Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan's constitutional ambit.

Baig invited the party leadership in Hunza to join him in implementing Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision in Hunza.

He said the party workers and leadership were bound to accept the decision of the party's ticket awarding board.

While criticising the performance of previous government, Baig said PML-N had failed to get a candidate in Hunza.

