GB To Be Elevated Status Of A Full-fledged Province Soon: Murad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

GB to be elevated status of a full-fledged province soon: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that Giglit-Baltistan would be elevated to the status of a full-fledged province soon.

The minister has issued a schedule of his visit to Gilgit-Balitistan, speaking on the occasion, he said that unfortunately this longstanding demand of people of G-B was not fulfilled by the previous governments, said a press release.

Murad Saeed said that Gilgit Baltistan has special role in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but previous governments were also not given special economic zone to Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that on the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a land was also acquired for the construction of special economic zone in G-B.

He said that with establishment of economic zone, the youth will get job opportunities, adding that Industrial zone would also be established in G-B.

The minister further said that like Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Sehat Insaf Card was also approved for the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistn to provide 100 per cent free and best health treatment.

He said that with Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) coming in power in G-B, each citizen would get Rs 7 lakh and 20 thousands for treatment.

He said that Gilgit to Shandur and Shandur to Chitral road would be constructed which was approved, adding that this road would also fulfill the dream of western route of CPEC. He said that this project would also promote tourism and create job opportunities.

He further said that with establishment of two National Parks and tourism programs more people will get job opportunities.

He said that the progress and prosperity new journey would be started in Gilgit-Baltistan with PTI forming a government in G-B.

