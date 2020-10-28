UrduPoint.com
GB To Be Made Full-fledged Province Soon: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:38 PM

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday said Giglit-Baltistan (GB) would soon be elevated to the status of a full-fledged province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday said Giglit-Baltistan (GB) would soon be elevated to the status of a full-fledged province.

Unfortunately the longstanding demand of the GB people had not been fulfilled by the previous governments, he said in a statement while issuing the schedule of his visit to Gilgit-Balitistan.

Murad Saeed said the GB had a special role in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), but no special economic zone (SEZ) had been given to the area by the last governments.

However, with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, now land had been acquired for the construction of an SEZ in GB, which would provide jobs to the youth, he said, adding an industrial zone would also be established there.

The minister said like Khyber Pakthunkhwa, the Sehat Insaf Card facility had been approved for the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan to provide them the best medical treatment free of charge. With the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) coming into power in G-B, each citizen would be entitled to get Rs 720,000 for treatment.

He said Gilgit-Shandur-Chitral Road would be constructed. Being part of the western route of CPEC, the project would promote tourism and create job opportunities. Similarly, with the establishment of two national parks and launching tourism programmes, more people would get employments.

He said a new era of progress and prosperity would start in Gilgit-Baltistan if the PTI formed the government.

