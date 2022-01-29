UrduPoint.com

GB To Become World Winter Sports Destination: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 10:20 PM

GB to become world winter sports destination: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed hope that Gilgit Baltistan would become a world winter sports destination.

In a tweet on social media platform twitter, he shared pictures of Skardu at night and girls playing ice hockey.

He said, "Skardu at night & our girls playing ice hockey in GB. With an international airport now at Skardu, this area will InshaAllah become a world winter sports destination."

