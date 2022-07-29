UrduPoint.com

GB To Celebrate 75th Independence Day Of Pakistan Focusing Education

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 06:39 PM

GB to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan focusing education

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that the GB government had decided to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with unflinching commitment that our future resides in education

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that the GB government had decided to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with unflinching commitment that our future resides in education.

While talking to media he said that we would show our determination to educate our society as we believe our salvation and progress as a society was rooted in it.

He added that thereby, we declare this event as 'Youm-e-Shoukat-e-Taleem'.

CS GB explained that in addition to the regular events, we commit ourselves to the following milestones; 1. National Career and freelance Fest in GB for students 2. GB Teacher Excellence Award 3. Establishment of 144 technology labs and libraries in middle schools.

4. All girls middle schools to be provided with sports facilities 5.

Announcement of Taleem finance for brilliant students.

6. Introduction of technology and entrepreneurship fellowship in all middle schools.

He further said that education was the only way to growth, prosperity, poverty eradication, harmony, stability and tolerance. It is fundamental to development and growth.

He said that the human mind makes possible all development achievements, from technology to agriculture, innovations in public administration and private sector growth." For Pakistan to reap these benefits fully, it needs to unleash potential of the human mind,he said, adding that there was no better tool for doing so than education.

He said that our commitment was to unlock this potential and make Pakistan enter the comity of developed nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Sports Education Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan Progress Independence Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad expresses concerns over deteriorating he ..

Islamabad expresses concerns over deteriorating health of Yasin Malik

41 seconds ago
 Over 7000 police personnel deployed for Muharram d ..

Over 7000 police personnel deployed for Muharram duty

4 minutes ago
 Ultra-fast fashion charms young despite damaging e ..

Ultra-fast fashion charms young despite damaging environment

4 minutes ago
 13 accused including drug dealers arrested

13 accused including drug dealers arrested

7 minutes ago
 Gold price decline by Rs.4,200 to Rs.158,300 per t ..

Gold price decline by Rs.4,200 to Rs.158,300 per tola 29 July 2022

7 minutes ago
 NCRC for immediate relief, rescue operations in ra ..

NCRC for immediate relief, rescue operations in rains, floods hit areas

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.