GB to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan focusing education

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that the GB government had decided to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with unflinching commitment that our future resides in education.

While talking to media he said that we would show our determination to educate our society as we believe our salvation and progress as a society was rooted in it.

He added that thereby, we declare this event as 'Youm-e-Shoukat-e-Taleem'.

CS GB explained that in addition to the regular events, we commit ourselves to the following milestones; 1. National Career and freelance Fest in GB for students 2. GB Teacher Excellence Award 3. Establishment of 144 technology labs and libraries in middle schools.

4. All girls middle schools to be provided with sports facilities 5.

Announcement of Taleem finance for brilliant students.

6. Introduction of technology and entrepreneurship fellowship in all middle schools.

He further said that education was the only way to growth, prosperity, poverty eradication, harmony, stability and tolerance. It is fundamental to development and growth.

He said that the human mind makes possible all development achievements, from technology to agriculture, innovations in public administration and private sector growth." For Pakistan to reap these benefits fully, it needs to unleash potential of the human mind,he said, adding that there was no better tool for doing so than education.

He said that our commitment was to unlock this potential and make Pakistan enter the comity of developed nations.