GB to establish 'Winter Sports Management Authority'

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister Finance, Gilgit Baltistan, Javaid Manwa said that the government was working on an idea to establish Winter Sports Management Authority to promote winter sports in Gilgit-Baltistan Addressing the final event of Phander Winter Sports Festival, he said Gilgit-Baltistan offered a great potential in winter sports.

He said players from Gilgit are participating at international level, adding that proud son of Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Karim is representing Pakistan in Beijing winter Olympic.

On the occasion, Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate who was also accompanied by minister finance announced to host a national level winter sports festival in Ghizer next year.