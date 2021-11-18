GB To Get Status Of Provisional Province Soon: CM GB
Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:45 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Khalid Khurshid Khan Thursday said that Gilgit-Baltistan would soon get the status of provisional province.
He was addressing the closing ceremony of 'Jashn-e-Azadi' Polo Cup here at Sir Aga Khan Shahi Polo-ground.
He said GB would get representation in National Assembly and Senate.
The chief minister announced salaries and other facilities to the players of ten polo teams.
He further announced to form a Gilgit-Baltistan level polo team to represent GB in different tournaments.
The CM directed to revive all polo grounds in GB by removing encroachments and appointing staff.