GB To Get Status Of Provisional Province Soon: CM GB

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:45 PM

Chief Minister (CM) Khalid Khurshid Khan Thursday said that Gilgit-Baltistan would soon get the status of provisional province

He was addressing the closing ceremony of 'Jashn-e-Azadi' Polo Cup here at Sir Aga Khan Shahi Polo-ground.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of 'Jashn-e-Azadi' Polo Cup here at Sir Aga Khan Shahi Polo-ground.

He said GB would get representation in National Assembly and Senate.

The chief minister announced salaries and other facilities to the players of ten polo teams.

He further announced to form a Gilgit-Baltistan level polo team to represent GB in different tournaments.

The CM directed to revive all polo grounds in GB by removing encroachments and appointing staff.

