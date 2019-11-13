UrduPoint.com
GB to get urban transport service in three months: Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rahman

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rahman Wednesday said the government would be able to operationalize urban transport in Gilgit within next three months

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rahman Wednesday said the government would be able to operationalize urban transport in Gilgit within next three months.

Presiding over a meeting here to review Urban transport service, he instructed Secretary Transport and Deputy Commissioner Gilgit to expedite work on Urban transport project and complete by March 2020.

He said the provincial government would introduce E-ticketing system in Urban transport system.

Hafeez asked the concerned departments to take concrete steps to make Urban transport project operational within three months.

The CM directed alternative traffic plan for Gilgit city to improve traffic flow within the city. He desired to change the uniform of traffic police besides providing them motor bikes for handling and managing public transport.

