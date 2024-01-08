Open Menu

GB To Host 'winter Sports Festival' From January 15 : Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 11:50 AM

GB to host 'winter sports festival' from January 15 : Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Gilgit Baltistan’s Minister of Planning and Development Raja Nasir Ali Khan Monday said that the snow-covered GB region to host a seven-day long 'Winter sports festival' from January 15 to 25 to draw millions of local and foreign tourists where more than fifty-two teams including 12 female athletes will participate in the event.

Talking to the ptv news channel, the minister of GB said that the event aims to showcase the region’s beauty and highlight the soft image of Pakistan around the world, adding, that Gilgit-Baltistan has also inaugurated 'the Ice Hockey Championship' in the winter sports festival this year.

He said the potential of Gilgit-Baltistan will host major international events, including the Asian Games and the 2026 Olympics, showcasing Pakistan positively on the global stage.

He said these winter sports have historically remained popular across GB, like ice skating, Skiing etc.

Replying to a question, he said hundreds of athletes from different ten districts would take part in the seven-day event, adding, they would be competing in skating, ice hockey, and ice curling.

The government pay attention to winter sports in GB, which will boost Pakistan’s image internationally, while also benefiting the local community in numerous ways, he added.

To another question, he said to promote local culture and entrepreneurs, “the festival also includes several stalls of traditional dresses, food and handicrafts which is an added attraction for the tourists and an advantage for the locals.”

The hotel and guest house associations of GB will provide quality services for guests to attend the festival, he mentioned.

He further ensured that we would provide all types of facilities for tourists such as easy access to destinations, better roads, clean hotels and guest rooms, and trained human resources.

He pointed out that the unregulated influx of tourists caused nuisance of traffic jams and disruption of the civic system. In this regard, we have proposed proper management and development of new tourist destinations to shift the quantum of visitors.

He also called for raising awareness among the general public to be kind towards the environment while exploring tourist places during the seven-day long festival.

He termed security and a peaceful environment significant factors in promoting tourist activities in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Sports Hotel Traffic Gilgit Baltistan Nasir January Olympics Event All From Government Asia Million PTV

Recent Stories

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

1 day ago
Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

1 day ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

1 day ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

2 days ago
 Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

2 days ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

2 days ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan