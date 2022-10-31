GB to mark its 75th Independence Day tomorrow

UrduPoint.com

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The 75th Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and national fervour tomorrow (Tuesday).

People will recall the sacrifices of their forefathers and tell the present generation about the invaluable freedom achieved as a result of those sacrifices.

The main event will be held in Chinar Bagh Gilgit, which will be graced by President Dr Arif Alvi as chief guest.

On November 1, 1947, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan raised the flag of their freedom against the Kashmiri Maharaja, declaring an independent state and joining Pakistan.

In commemoration of this day, there is a grand celebration every year. The grand celebrations will feature various traditional and cultural events along with rallies called out by all the political parties.

