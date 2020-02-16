UrduPoint.com
GB To Perform In Any Field; Minister

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:40 PM

GB to perform in any field; Minister

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan, Fida Khan Fida on Sunday said women of Gilgit-Baltistan proved their ability in every field of life including politics or administrative posts.

He said the government had started many developmental programs for empowerment of women of this deprived area and established training centers and women skill development centersAddressing a gathering of party women he said, hundreds of women of Gilgit Baltistan received training from these centers who are now contributing in economic support of their families.

