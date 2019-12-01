GB Top bureaucrats transferred in GB

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Two Additional Secretaries and eight Deputy Secretaries have transferred and posted under a notification of government of Gilgit-Baltistan said on Sunday.

Additional Secretary of Education, Najeeb Alam, has been asked to continue and Safdar Khan has been posted as Additional Secretary of the Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment.

Mohammed Ali Khan has been transferred from Agriculture to Forests, and Mohammad Musa transferred from Heath department and posted in Governor Secretariate, Mir Zaman has been transferred from Information and posted Agriculture department and Azhar Ali transferred from Education and posted in finance department.

A grade 17 Deputy Provincial Coordinator has been transferred to Arbitrator, Planning and Development Department. Wazir Hassan has been asked to stay in education department as Deputy Secretary.