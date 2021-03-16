UrduPoint.com
GB Tourism Deptt To Work With KIU For The Promotion Of Tourism

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:56 PM

Provincial Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Raja Nasir Ali Khan Tuesday said that department of tourism Gilgit Baltistan shall work with Karakoram International University for the promotion of tourism

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Tourism, sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Raja Nasir Ali Khan Tuesday said that department of tourism Gilgit Baltistan shall work with Karakoram International University for the promotion of tourism.

During the concluding session on master security training on natural disasters and skiing accidents in KIU, he said necessary matters with the Vice Chancellor of KIU and his team would be discussed soon for the promotion of tourism.

He said that Karakoram University was working hard for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan along with education and research which was less than commendable.

He said that the provincial government was working hard for the development of tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that the day was not far when Gilgit-Baltistan would become a center of tourism.

Addressing the function Vice Chancellor Karakoram International University Dr. Ataullah Shah said that the University has set up a department of ecotourism and hospitality management at Hunza Campus for the promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaking on the occasion Secretary Tourism and leading Italian ski trainers and others termed Gilgit-Baltistan as the best region for tourism and said that the role of young generation was important for the promotion of tourism.

