GB tourism to lead to economic prosperity: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the immense tourism potential of Gilgit Baltistan would result in its economic prosperity.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed here at the PM Office.

The meeting focused on promotion of tourism and civic planning of Gilgit Baltistan.

The chief minister highlighted the ongoing work on improvement of infrastructure.

The development package of Gilgit Baltistan also came under discussion.