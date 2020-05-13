GB traders for reopening of Pak-China border for business purpose

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Home Secretary Jawad Akram said that government of China was not ready to open Pak-China border due to fear of possible spread of coronavirus.

While talking to delegation of GB Chamber of Commerce and Industry he said that they had no problem in opening of open Pak-China border if government of China was ready. He said that they were waiting decision of government of China for opening of the border. The GBCCI delegation requested to the Federal as well provincial government to take steps for reopening of Pak-China border just like Taftan and Pak-Afghan border for trade purpose.

"We are facing crisis like situation due to closing of the border," the delegation said.

The traders' delegation further said that due to closure of markets amid lockdown businesses were closed, many people have lost their employment. "We requesting to the Home secretary to take such steps which mitigating our financial problems and asked banks to give loans to businessmen on concessional conditions, so that we could restart our businesses", the delegation said.