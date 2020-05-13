UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Traders For Reopening Of Pak-China Border For Business Purpose

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:13 PM

GB traders for reopening of Pak-China border for business purpose

Gilgit-Baltistan Home Secretary Jawad Akram said that government of China was not ready to open Pak-China border due to fear of possible spread of coronavirus

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Home Secretary Jawad Akram said that government of China was not ready to open Pak-China border due to fear of possible spread of coronavirus.

While talking to delegation of GB Chamber of Commerce and Industry he said that they had no problem in opening of open Pak-China border if government of China was ready. He said that they were waiting decision of government of China for opening of the border. The GBCCI delegation requested to the Federal as well provincial government to take steps for reopening of Pak-China border just like Taftan and Pak-Afghan border for trade purpose.

"We are facing crisis like situation due to closing of the border," the delegation said.

The traders' delegation further said that due to closure of markets amid lockdown businesses were closed, many people have lost their employment. "We requesting to the Home secretary to take such steps which mitigating our financial problems and asked banks to give loans to businessmen on concessional conditions, so that we could restart our businesses", the delegation said.

Related Topics

China Chamber Border Market Commerce Government Industry Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Community Standards Enforcement Report, May 2020 E ..

2 minutes ago

Sony annual net profit down 36.5%

3 minutes ago

US border wall threatens wildlife, lawsuit says

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 737 deaths with 34, 370 cases of ..

23 minutes ago

Russia's GDP in 2020 to Fall by 4.5% Due to Oil Pr ..

8 minutes ago

Bitcoin rises after eagerly awaited 'halving'

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.