GB Union Of Journalists Elections On Jan 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 01:00 AM

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Nomination papers for the GB Union of Journalists elections may be submitted at the National Press Club of Islamabad and press clubs in the ten GB districts till January 19. The scrutiny will take place on January 22 and the final list will be displayed on January 24.

The positions of President, Senior Vice President, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, and Secretary of Finance will be up for election on a panel basis.

The roles of the Election Commissioner will be carried out by each of the 10 District Presidents of the Union of Journalists of Great Britain. Elections would be held on 28th January.

The Chief Election Commissioner will declare the results of the GB Union of Journalists elections on the same day.

