GB Uplift Program Is In Full Swing: MLA

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) Member Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkhat Jamil while highlighting welfare oriented policies of present government said that uplift program for the province was in full swing.

Talking to media men here Monday, he said at least 28 developmental projects have been initiated in district Astore which also included Rattu Power Project and Parishing Power Project.

Due to massive arrival of tourists in Astore district, the government is utilizing maximum resources for providing better facilities for the visitors. He said 'I am personally supervising the uplift program and all developmental schemes would be completed within current tenure of the government.

He added that District Astore is a gateway for region of Gilgit Baltistan due to its beauty and government would not be left any stone unturned for development of the area.

