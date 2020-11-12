GB voters will reject PPP, PML-N in elections: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said that PPP and PML-N would be knocked out in Gilgit Baltistan elections on the basis of their poor performance in the past.

In a video message from Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan, he said that the majority of the people overwhelmingly supports the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan.

He said both PPP and PML-N ruled GB in the past but instead of working for the welfare of people and the development of the area the leaders stolen the national wealth and made personal properties.

The minister said that GB people were deprived of basic health, education facilities and the road infrastructure in the previous governments.

He said that the federal government approved mega development projects for GB even before the election.

For the promotion of tourism of GB, the tourism model of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was replicated in GB for job creation and investment opportunities for the local people, he said.

He further said that the Gilgit-Shandoor-Chitral Road was part of CPEC and it would be linked with Swat Motorway to provide modern road facilities to the GB people.

The minister announced Insaf Health Cards for GB people under which every family would be provided medical cover of upto Rs 1 million.

He said PPP's bad governance ruined the province of Sindh from bad to worst adding those looted the national resources have no right to talk about the winning of elections.

He said that PTI's journey for Naya Pakistan was started in 2018 and now GB people will also join it for the progress and prosperity in their areas.