UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Voters Will Reject PPP, PML-N In Elections: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

GB voters will reject PPP, PML-N in elections: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said that PPP and PML-N would be knocked out in Gilgit Baltistan elections on the basis of their poor performance in the past.

In a video message from Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan, he said that the majority of the people overwhelmingly supports the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan.

He said both PPP and PML-N ruled GB in the past but instead of working for the welfare of people and the development of the area the leaders stolen the national wealth and made personal properties.

The minister said that GB people were deprived of basic health, education facilities and the road infrastructure in the previous governments.

He said that the federal government approved mega development projects for GB even before the election.

For the promotion of tourism of GB, the tourism model of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was replicated in GB for job creation and investment opportunities for the local people, he said.

He further said that the Gilgit-Shandoor-Chitral Road was part of CPEC and it would be linked with Swat Motorway to provide modern road facilities to the GB people.

The minister announced Insaf Health Cards for GB people under which every family would be provided medical cover of upto Rs 1 million.

He said PPP's bad governance ruined the province of Sindh from bad to worst adding those looted the national resources have no right to talk about the winning of elections.

He said that PTI's journey for Naya Pakistan was started in 2018 and now GB people will also join it for the progress and prosperity in their areas.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Motorway Naya Pakistan Road Job CPEC Gilgit Baltistan Progress Skardu 2018 Family From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

45 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

1 hour ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

48 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.