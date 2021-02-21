UrduPoint.com
GB Wheat Quota To Increase 1.7 Mln Sacks: Food Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:40 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser for food Gilgit Baltistan Shams Lone Sunday said that we have increased the wheat quota from 1.3 million to 1.6 million sacks with the tireless efforts of provincial government.

He said in April or May the quota would be increased to 1.

7 million sacks sacks, adding that at present, 1.6 million sacks were being received regularly.

Talking to media here, he said that we have never raised the price of wheat adding that the price of wheat per sack was increased from Rs 800 to Rs 2,300 during the PPP regime.

