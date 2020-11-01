UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Will Grant Provincial Status With Consensus Of All Political Stakeholders: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 10:40 PM

GB will grant provincial status with consensus of all political stakeholders: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said that Gilgit Baltistan (GB) would be granted status of fifth province with consensus of all political stakeholders after its election on Nov 15.

He said that the ground works related to map demarcation, monitory matters and directories preparation were almost completed.

The detailed measures to this effect were already explained by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its earlier judgment in this regard, he added.

In a talk show program of a private news channel on Sunday, the minister said the people of GB have equal rights of citizenship. "Granting status of province to GB will bring the GB people at par with the people of other provinces of the country," he said.

After completion of essential legislative process, he said that the government would grant GB the status of province, on the pattern of successful merging of former FATA region in KPK.

Fawad Chaudhry denied the impression about the Prime Minister's visit to GB for election campaign and said that he was visiting there to attend the National Day celebrations of GB. "Like Bilawal Bhutto, any public office holder from any political party, including PTI can run election campaign in GB," he clarified.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed his hope that PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq would have to regret over his controversial statement.

"Taking about anti-Pakistan narrative to the media of enemy country for analysis will serve nothing other than weakening of the state institutions and such kind of bad political traditions need to be avoided," he criticized.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology FATA Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Gilgit Baltistan Citizenship Sunday Media All From Government

Recent Stories

NPCC ranked Middle East’s Top EPC Contractor

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss relati ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub launches programme to fast track ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah delays 17th SteelFab to June 2 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy, talabat join hands to support Emira ..

1 hour ago

Aurora50 welcomes inaugural Pathway20 cohort at of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.