Open Menu

GB Women's Parliamentary Caucus Meet With Representative Of UN-Women

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM

GB Women's parliamentary Caucus meet with representative of UN-Women

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Women's Parliamentary Caucus held a very productive meeting with Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate with UN Women Representative.

President Kulsoom Farman and members of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus discussed key agenda items to strengthen pro-women legislation in the GB Assembly.

The caucus has placed some important demands on UN Women, including the need for human resources and professional staff to run the day-to-day office and support for the caucus team to conduct various programs such as capacity building and exhibition tours.

The representative of UN Women has assured all possible support to activate the Women's Parliamentary Caucus of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and further improve the legislation in favor of women in the GB Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Tours Women All

Recent Stories

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

1 hour ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

4 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

13 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

13 hours ago
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

13 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

13 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

13 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

13 hours ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

13 hours ago
 Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan