GB Women's Parliamentary Caucus Meet With Representative Of UN-Women
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Women's Parliamentary Caucus held a very productive meeting with Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate with UN Women Representative.
President Kulsoom Farman and members of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus discussed key agenda items to strengthen pro-women legislation in the GB Assembly.
The caucus has placed some important demands on UN Women, including the need for human resources and professional staff to run the day-to-day office and support for the caucus team to conduct various programs such as capacity building and exhibition tours.
The representative of UN Women has assured all possible support to activate the Women's Parliamentary Caucus of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and further improve the legislation in favor of women in the GB Assembly.
