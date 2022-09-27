(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :GB Women's Sports Gala would not only be a sports event, but also an all-encompassing festivity to highlight achievements and overall well-being of young girls and women, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on his official social media account.

He said the gala would cover all aspects of life ranging from education to entrepreneurship, sports and health of women while upholding our traditions, culture and values.

The CS GB said the event would be managed and executed by an all-women team and no male presence would be allowed inside the gala premises.

"We will celebrate the achievements of our toppers who will be the future professionals. We will celebrate our women health specialists who would make our girls aware of their physical and mental health, hygiene and awareness about prevalent diseases related to women.""We would also celebrate our environmentalists who will inform us about climate change and eco-sustainability."