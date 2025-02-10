GBC, PRBC Sign MoU To Foster Economic Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Gujranwala Business Centre (GBC) and Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote economic cooperation and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Romania
The MoU aims to facilitate collaboration in various sectors, including agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and technology.
Both parties will work together to organize B2B meetings, exhibitions, and conferences to promote trade and investment opportunities, said in a PRBC press release received here.
Ahmad Ikram Lone, Chairman-BoD of GBC, and Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC, signed the agreement.
Atif Farooqi, Advisor and Chief Operating Officer of PRBC, stated, "This partnership will enable us to tap into the vast potential of SMEs in Gujranwala, which will be a significant boost to Pakistan-Romania bilateral trade.
